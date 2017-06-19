‘Absolute abhorrent conditions’: 84 Great Danes rescued from puppy mill hidden in mansion

WOLFEBORO, New Hampshire — More than 80 Great Danes have been rescued from a puppy mill running out of a New Hampshire mansion.

According to The Humane Society of the United States, the Wolfeboro Police Department served search and arrest warrants at the property Friday.

In a Humane Society of the U.S. blog, CEO Wayne Pacelle said many of the dogs were being kept in cages despite their size. One five-foot-tall volunteer said she stood eye to eye with one of the dogs.

There was limited access to food or water. The dogs were reportedly sliding in their own feces while walking and several had eyelids so swollen that their eyes were red. The smell of ammonia, feces and raw chicken overwhelmed rescuers.

Eighty-four dogs in all were rescued.

Christina Fay was arrested on two counts of animal neglect. Additional charges will likely be filed.

“We anticipate caring for them for several months,” said Lindsay Hamrick, the director for the Humane Society of the U.S. in New Hampshire.

The police chief said it’s the worst conditions he’s ever seen in his 21 years in law enforcement.

“Words cannot describe the absolute abhorrent conditions these animals were living in,” said Chief Dean Rondeau.

The animals were taken to a temporary emergency animal shelter. Now, the dogs will be examined by veterinarians and get any medical treatment needed.

