A big kid! Watch LeBron have a blast throwing youngest son the ultimate birthday party

AKRON, Ohio — LeBron James sure knows how to throw a party!

James’ son, Bryce, recently turned 10, and The King threw him a giant party Sunday to celebrate.

He shared a video from the big bash to Instagram. It shows giant soccer and football fields painted into the grass. LeBron attacked the kids with water balloons and showed off his basketball skills.

To top it off was a giant sports-themed cake.

LeBron wrote in his Instagram post:

“Being able to do things like this for my kids that I always wish I had as a kid is why i work so extremely hard!! Seeing my youngest son Bryce at his 10th bday party yesterday with all his friends smiling, having a great time brings joy to my heart! You’re 1 of a kind kid and I’m extremely proud to be your Father! Love you! #BryceMaximus#JamesGang👑#striveforgreatness🚀“

See the posts below.