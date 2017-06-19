90-year-old veteran being told he can’t ride utility vehicle on village streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLERSBURG, Ohio-- A local World War II veteran now finds himself in a fight on how he goes to the store.

Millersburg village officials say he can't operate his utility vehicle on village streets.

The 90 -year -old uses a utility vehicle to get to the local Walmart and grocery store but village officials have given him a ticket and say he has to stop.

Mullet served in the Army in World War II and in the Korean War.

He then returned home to Holmes County where he has lived for nearly 90 years.

But getting around is getting difficult so he uses this utility vehicle to get his prescriptions and groceries.

"Well I got it fixed so I don't have to use my legs," Mullet told Fox 8 Monday.

And even though he has a truck, he says he feels safer driving the utility vehicle.

"It only goes to 25 mph and it has heat and air conditioning," Mullet said.

Holmes sheriff officials say he can drive the vehicle on county roads.

But, Mullet needs to go on village roads to get to the store.

"He got a ticket and it cost him over $100," said Christine Kaufman, a family friend.

The Village of Millersburg, however, has an ordinance prohibiting all purpose vehicles, like Mullet's, from operating on village streets. The mayor tells us the law is designed to keep everyone safe.

Mullet and his friends would like the law changed.

Harold Mullet says he just wants to be able to take care of himself.

"I am 91 and I fought for freedom and now I just want some freedom and independence before I die," Mullet said.