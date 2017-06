AKRON, Ohio — A 15-year-old male was stabbed to death Sunday night in Akron.

According to a release from Akron police, it happened at just before 8 p.m. in the 200 block of West Long Street.

Police discovered the 15-year-old was stabbed during an altercation. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

The incident is still under investigation.