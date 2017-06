OLMSTED FALLS, OH – An early morning fire has ended in tragedy in Olmsted Falls.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, Lori Oberc, 56, died at a local hospital after being rescued by crews from her home on Brentwood Drive.

Olmsted Falls Firefighters say the fire started around 4 a.m. Sunday. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.