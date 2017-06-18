Weather outlook: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - There is a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Ashtabula, Geauga, Holmes, Portage, Stark, Summit, Trumbull and Wayne counties through 9 p.m.

Click here for the Fox 8 weather warning page.

We hit 90°F Friday and 92° on Saturday! So, we’ve had 6, 90°+ so far in 2017!

Thunderstorms will fire up across NE Ohio today, but there should be at least short periods of time in between thundery clusters to allow Dad to grill those steaks. Just keep an eye on the Fox 8 Weather app! It’s FREE to download! There is a slight risk for severe storms during the PM hours.

Meanwhile, temps will slightly “dip” Monday and even a little below average Tuesday and Wednesday before surging past the 80° mark to nearly 90° by Friday.

Check out our latest 8-Day Forecast: