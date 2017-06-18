Reports: Beyonce, Jay Z welcomed twins last Monday, babies still in the hospital

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Beyoncé and Jay Z have welcomed twins, a source close to the couple tells CNN.

TMZ also reports that the babies, a boy and a girl, were born on Monday, June 12 in a Los Angeles hospital, but that a “minor issue” has kept the babies there since then. The babies are expected to be okay however, the source told TMZ.

Beyonce is said to be fine.

The superstar singer and her mogul husband, who married in 2008, are also parents to five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

Queen Bey announced her pregnancy in February on Instagram.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. The Carters, ” she posted.

A photo of Beyoncé accompanying the announcement, in which she was surrounded by flowers and draped in sheer material, spurred both excitement and parody. It also broke records for the most-liked photo on Instagram.

Beyoncé adjusted her performance schedule after sharing her pregnancy news.

While she performed at the Grammys to rave reviews, she postponed plans to headline the Coachella Music Festival until 2018.

There’s been no official confirmation of the birth from the couple, and no word on the gender or names.