J.R. Smith has an absolutely adorable Father’s Day message for all the dads

CLEVELAND – Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith has an extra special Father’s Day wish for all the dads out there:

This adorable Father’s Day greeting features J.R.’s three daughters – Demi, Peyton, and Dakota. Dakota, you may remember, was born 5 months early in January – weighing just 1 pound at birth. She went home from the hospital in May.

Dakota doesn’t look anything other than blissfully happy in the Instagram post – as do her two big sisters who we can only assume are the best big sisters ever to little Dakota.

(We’re guessing dad and mom Jewel are kind of blissful about the whole thing, too!)

Happy Father’s Day to you, J.R. And to all the dads out there!

