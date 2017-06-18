Forecast: Cooler temperatures, chance of showers Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We hit 90°F Friday, 92° on Saturday and 90° Sunday! That’s “heat wave” #2 for the season and it’s not officially summer yet. So, we’ve had 7 days @ 90° (or more) so far in 2017!

A few showers and storms will be left over tonight, but as we get into the day Monday, expect a less humid airmass to be overhead. Showers and an isolated storm cannot be ruled out thanks to a pesky upper-level weather system that keeps the air unstable until Wednesday. Chances for rain look pretty meager for now.

Meanwhile, temps will slightly “dip” Monday and will be a little below average Tuesday and Wednesday before surging past the 80° mark to nearly 90° by Friday.

Check out our latest 8-Day Forecast: