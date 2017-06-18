Fire at Rocky River dry cleaner causes damage to restaurant, convenience store

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – A late night fire in Rocky River left a number of business with damage.

Firefighters were called out to the fire just after 11 p.m. Saturday. The blaze started in a dry cleaner’s storage room located in a strip mall at 19373 Hilliard Boulevard. Some nearby businesses, including Bucci’s Pizza & Restaurant and a convenience store sustained smoke damage.

Fire departments from Lakewood, Westlake and Fairview Park were called in to assist with the firefighting efforts.

The state fire marshal will be investigating the site on Sunday, since the cause of the fire could not be determined right away.

There were no injuries and a damage estimate is not yet final.