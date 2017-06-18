× Cleveland police search for suspect who left homicide victim with 49 cuts, bruises on face

CLEVELAND – Cleveland police are looking for a suspect in a homicide that left the victim with 49 cuts and bruises on his face.

Police were called out to West 97th street for a report of a man who had been “jumped” at around midnight Sunday. The unconscious victim was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s fiancée told officers that he was going to the store and was hurt and beaten when he returned. Police are not sure exactly where the beating happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 216-623-5464.