Cleveland police looking for man who beat, robbed woman, then used credit cards

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who reportedly beat and robbed a woman in a downtown parking garage.

The suspect, pictured in the surveillance photos, robbed the woman on June 15 in the parking garage at 1212 Huron Road. He stole her purse, and then used the credit cards at a number of different businesses.

One of those businesses was the Target at Steelyard Commons. He was seen exiting the store on the afternoon of Friday the 16th.

Anyone with any information about this suspect’s identity is asked to call the police at 216-623-5318.