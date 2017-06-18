Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl abducted from Licking County

NEWARK, Ohio — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old girl, who was abducted by her father Sunday afternoon in Licking County, officials said in a news release.

It happened at around 5 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of North 11th in Newark.

Police say 27-year-old Matthew Trent abducted his 1-year-old daughter, Keiria Trent, while she was being watched by her older sister.

Trent left with his daughter in a 2006 black Saturn Ion with red rims, with Ohio plate number GUF5050.

Officials say Matthew Trent could be armed and dangerous and is threatening suicide. He is 5’5″ tall, 140 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

Keira Trent is 3’0″ tall, 30 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.