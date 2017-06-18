× 18-year-old dies in Lorain County crash

BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio – An 18-year-old Columbus woman was killed in a two-car crash in Brighton Township Saturday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that at around 1:30 p.m., a Chevy Malibu traveling north on State Route 511 failed to yield to a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 18 . The Malibu entered the intersection, and was hit on the passenger side by a Dodge Ram traveling west on SR 18.

Kiara Stowers, 18, of Columbus was the passenger in the Malibu. She had to be mechanically freed from the car and taken to a hospital where she passed away from her injuries. The 19-year-old driver of the car was not injured.

The 34-year-old driver of the Ram was taken to the hospital and treated and released with minor injuries.

All of the occupants of the vehicles were wearing seat belts, and the Patrol says that alcohol is not suspected to have been a factor in the crash. It remains under investigation.