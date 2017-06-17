Softball organization holds vigil for North Royalton murder victims

CLEVELAND — A vigil will be held Saturday night for a woman and her two daughters, who were found dead in their North Royalton home earlier this month.

Members of the Tri-League softball organization will gather at Terminal Field One on West 145th Street to honor the lives of Suzanne Taylor, 45, Taylor Pifer, 21, and Kylie Pifer, whom Tri-League says were part of the organization for “many years.”

You can watch the vigil, LIVE, above this story.

A post on Tri-League’s Facebook page encouraged those attending to bring cupcakes to share, in honor of Kylie Pifer’s birthday; she would have turned 19 on Sunday.

George Brinkman Jr., 45, was charged Wednesday with aggravated murder, kidnapping and tampering with evidence in the deaths of the three women, who were found last Sunday in their home.

Brinkman appeared in Parma Municipal Court, where Judge Timothy Gilligan set his bond at $75 million.

Continued coverage on this story, HERE.