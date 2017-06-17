Tragedy at Put-In-Bay raises boating safety awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio --It's officially boating season, and with that comes the importance of safety.

On Friday, a tragedy at a Put-In-Bay marina, after a teenager died near the dock. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said there was an electrical current in the water at Miller Marina. The Columbus area family's boat was connected to shore power at the time their dog jumped into the water.

Authorities said a father and two sons jumped in to help.

ODNR said once shore power was unplugged, the victims were able to get out of the water, but 19-year-old Evan Currie, of Dublin, Ohio, was unresponsive and convulsing.

Boaters in Lorain on Saturday, were saddened to hear about the news, and also spoke about boating safety.

"It's 50 amps 240 volts of power, and it's not in the water, but God forbid there's some short, some contact with the water," said Chris Carmon, of Avon.

"You have to make sure you are safe on the water just like you are safe in your house," said Kristy Cain, of Lorain.

Marine police also stress the importance of life vests, hydration, and boating with others.

"Be careful ... there's a lot of electrical lines that people hook to their boats, one of those could potentially fall in," said Patrolman Keith Riggs, of the Lorain Marine Patrol.

