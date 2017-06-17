× Report: Actor Stephen Furst of ‘Animal House’ dies at 63

Actor and filmmaker, Stephen Furst, best known for his role in “Animal House,” has passed away due to complications from diabetes, TMZ.com reports.

Stephen’s son, Nathan, told the website that his father died at his home in Ventura County, California, early Friday morning. He was reportedly surrounded by friends and family when he passed.

Furst had allegedly been battling diabetes for years and even became a spokesperson for the American Diabetes Association.

Along with playing Kent “Flounder” Dorfman in the 1978 comedy, “Animal House,” Furst also had starring roles on “Babylon 5” and “St. Elsewhere.”

He was 63.

**More coverage, here**