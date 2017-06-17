Indians recall pitchers Clevinger, Merritt for Minnesota doubleheader

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Indians have recalled two pitchers from their Columbus AAA team.

Left-handed pitcher Ryan Merritt was recalled from Columbus to start the first game of Saturday’s double-header against the Minnesota Twins. He has spent the entire 2017 season with Columbus. His stats upon moving up are 6-5 with an ERA of 3.96.

Also recalled was right-handed pitcher Mike Clevinger, who will be the starting pitcher for the second game of the doubleheader. Clevinger spent a month with the Indians with a record of 2-3 and a 4.09 ERA. He went to Columbus June 7th and there had 7 starts for a record of 2-3 and an ERA of 2.65. He’ll be making his 7th start for the Tribe as the 26th man on the roster, which helps teams when they play in doubleheaders like Saturday’s.

Also Saturday, left-handed pitcher Kyle Crockett was optioned to AAA Columbus.

