Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - We hit 90°F Friday for the 5th time so far in 2017. We are heading for a possible day #6 today!

Thunderstorms will have a better chance to cross backyards in NE Ohio on Father’s Day, but there should be at least short periods of time in between thundery clusters to allow Dad to grill those steaks. Just keep an eye on the FOX 8 weather app!

Check out our latest 8-Day Forecast: