Forecast: Cooler temperatures, storms possible on Father’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We hit 90°F Friday and 92° today! That’s the 6th time so far in 2017 we have hit 90 degrees or more.

A warm, stuffy night is on the way, but it will be nice to have a breeze stirring up the air a little bit. Wind velocities start to pick up Sunday and could gust close to 30 mph.

Thunderstorms will have a better chance to cross backyards in NE Ohio on Father’s Day, but there should be at least short periods of time in between thundery clusters to allow Dad to grill those steaks. Just keep an eye on the FOX 8 weather app!

Highs will be in the mid 80s after temps have a pretty descent head start in the lower 70s for Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, temps “dip” below average Monday and even a little below average Tuesday and Wednesday before surging past the 80° mark to nearly 90° by Friday.