× Cleveland police: 16-year-old boy shot ‘multiple times’

CLEVELAND — A 16-year-old boy is hospitalized after being shot multiple times Saturday night, Cleveland police confirmed to Fox 8 News.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on near East 79th Street and Ansel Road.

Police said he was taken to University Hospitals for multiple gunshot wounds; his condition is unknown.

Further details, including suspect information, were not immediately released.

This is a breaking news story. Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this story as they become available.