Browns’ Myles Garrett expected to ‘be ready’ for training camp after foot injury

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett will be healthy enough to start training camp next month, the team announced Saturday afternoon.

Garrett injured his foot during 11-on-11 drills on Wednesday. According to the Browns, he limped off the field and watched the rest of practice from the sidelines.

The team on Saturday said that Garrett had been diagnosed with a lateral foot sprain.

“After being evaluated by Browns Head Team Physician, Dr. James Voos of University Hospitals and foot and ankle specialist Dr. Robert Anderson of OrthoCarolina, Myles Garrett has been diagnosed with a lateral foot sprain. He is expected to be ready for training camp,” the Browns tweeted.

The Browns selected Garrett with the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Garrett was a three-year starter at Texas A&M, where he received top All-American and SEC honors. He logged 15 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks last season, all while dealing with an ankle injury.

Garrett signed a four-year, $30.4 million contract with the Browns.

