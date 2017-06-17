19-year-old dies from electrical current in water at Put-In-Bay marina

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio – A 19-year-old from Dublin, Ohio was killed Friday after being electrocuted in the water next to his family’s boat.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources reports that the Currie family docked their boat, 33’ Sea Ray Sundancer, at Miller Marina in Put-In-Bay at around 6:30 p.m. and plugged into the shore power. Their dog fell into the water, and Jeffrey Currie, the father, jumped into rescue it. He began struggling and slipped below the surface of the water.

That was when his two sons also jumped in to help and began struggling.

The mother was on the boat, and bystanders yelled to her to pull the plug from the shore power. Once she did, the current in the water stopped and “all parties reboarded the boat.” Evan Currie, however, was unresponsive and convulsing . He was given CPR and taken to Port Clinton, but did not survive.

The ODNR Division of Parks & Watercraft is leading the investigation into his death. They have taken possession of the family’s boat and associated equipment to assist in them.