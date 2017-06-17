18-year-old, 7-year-old killed in Wayne County crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio - A teenager and a young girl were killed in a two-car crash late Friday night in Wayne County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that Victor DiGiacomo, 18, of Shreve was driving south on State Route 3 when his vehicle traveled left of the center line just before 11:30 p.m. Another vehicle, driven by Abby Starcher, 26, of Wooster was traveling north on the road. Starcher tried to avoid DiGiacomo's car, but the two vehicles collided head-on in the northbound lane.

Starcher's two daughters, a 6-year-old and 7-year-old were in her vehicle with her. The 7-year-old, Elizabeth, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Wayne County coroner.

DiGiacomo was taken to Wooster Community Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Abby Starcher and her other child were also taken to Wooster Community Hospital with serious injuries. They were both later transferred to Akron hospitals.

The two children were both wearing seatbelts, but the Patrol says that they were not in the required booster seats. DiGiacomo was also wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

No charges have been filed in the accident and alcohol does not appear to have been a factor. It remains under investigation.