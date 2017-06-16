Weather Outlook: Temperatures continue to feel like summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Most of us escaped any serious thunderstorm eruptions as the line developed mainly well to our east. Now, as we look west, there isn’t much happening. That’s a clue to our good meteorological fortune on Friday.

Note the small wedge of rain-free air settling in for Friday. Temperatures will continue to be summery.

However, dew points may briefly drop on Friday afternoon so that it may feel less muggy to you. (Dew points under 60°F make the air feel much less sticky.)

Check out our latest 8-Day Forecast: