‘We lost a brother’: Football player wears number of teammate killed in Chardon crash

MENTOR, Ohio -- A high school all-star football game was packed with emotion, Friday night. Players from Chardon High School honored one of their own, Dominic Ricci, who was killed in a car crash last week.

Dominic, 18, played football for the Hilltoppers and wore #4. One of the eight Chardon players in the News-Herald Senior Bowl at Jerome T. Osborne Senior Stadium in Mentor wore Dominic's number.

The Chardon players are a close group; they've played together and studied together for years.

It was only fitting that teammate, Shane Quinn, wore the #4 to honor Dominic, who Coach Mitch Hewitt called a hard worker and the consummate teammate.

The game is always special to all the players. It's the official end to their high school careers and the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.

But, to the Chardon players, it was especially meaningful.

"Not only does it mean the world to me; it means the world to his family. All Chardon kids involved in the game, we felt like we lost a brother a week ago, so it is emotional, but it really means the world to all of us," said Jesse Smith, one of Dominic's friends.

Jackson Condon, 17, also passed away in the crash.

