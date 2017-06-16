Terrifying: Video shows East Cleveland beauty shop robbed at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It was business as usual at King's Beauty on Euclid Avenue in East Cleveland last Wednesday.

"It was around 7:15, I was thinking maybe I should close early for the day," said owner, Jung Yeun Oh.

That's when three men with hoodies walked into the beauty shop right before closing.

Surveillance cameras were rolling as two of the gunmen came behind the counter and pointed a gun at Jung.

The video shows another employee plead for them to stop.

Jung empties out the cash drawer and the three run away.

"I am just in a lot of shock. My lip was bleeding, I have a bruise on my arm, scratches on my side," said Jung.

Jung says they got away with $150.

Meantime, police still have no idea who these gunmen are. ​