Tails on the Town! Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter having scavenger hunt to help its adoptables

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — A big event is coming up this weekend to help the animals of the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter.

**To see some of the shelter’s adoptable dogs, click through the photo gallery above**

The Tails on the Town Bar(k)rawl and Scavenger Hunt will be held Saturday from 3 to 8:30 p.m.

There will be prizes and raffle baskets, and Chocolate Charlie and Jeffrey from Rover’s Morning Glory will be there, along with Bill and Poundcake from the Alan Cox Show.

The money raised goes to the Best Friend’s Medical Relief Fund for the dogs.

For more on tickets, click here.

The shelter is located on Sweet Valley Drive in Valley View.

It’s open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m.

Adoption fees at the shelter are regularly $95. The adoption fee include the dog license, microchipping, first set of vaccinations, spay/neuter and rabies shot.

More information on the dogs up for adoption here.

For more on the shelter, click here.