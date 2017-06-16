× Suspect shoots, kills man trying to break up argument in Cleveland park

CLEVELAND– A man who tried to break up an argument at a park on Cleveland’s east side ended up dead.

The 27-year-old victim was playing basketball with his two younger nephews at Gawron Park at about 7:20 p.m. Thursday. Cleveland police said an argument started between a juvenile and a man, and the victim tried to stop it.

The man, who was between the ages of 18 and 20, wanted to fight the victim, but he refused and walked away. As the victim was walking towards the playground, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him twice. Cleveland police said he then walked over and shot the man a third time.

The suspect fled as everyone in the park ran for cover.

When officers arrived at the scene, at East 136th Street and Harvard Avenue, they found the victim lying on the ground. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. According to police, he suffered gunshot wounds to his head and back.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office did not release the victim’s name.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5464. Anonymous tips can be given to Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 or by texting “TIP657” to 274637.

41.449077 -81.587507