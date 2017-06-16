Surveillance video shows smash-and-grab at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police needs the public’s help tracking down the suspects in a recent robbery.

It happened at the 7-Eleven on West 150th Street just after 3 a.m. on May 23. Police said four suspects crashed a silver minivan into the store, then loaded a second minivan with stolen items.

The group fled towards the Interstate 71 ramp. The suspects are wanted for aggravated robbery and grand theft.

Anyone with information is urged to call First District Detective Lentz at 216-623-2532.