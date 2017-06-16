Summit County man charged in 19-year-old’s carfentanil overdose death

GREEN, Ohio– A Summit County man is facing charges for another man’s overdose death.

The victim, a 19-year-old from Green, was found dead at his home on Oct. 1.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said he died from overdosing on carfentanil, a powerful opioid that’s 10,000 times more potent than morphine. It’s often used as a large animal sedative.

Detectives tracked the source of the drugs and arrested Justin Wadsworth, 20, of Green, on Thursday. He’s charged with trafficking in drugs and corrupting another with drugs.

Wadsworth was taken to the Summit County Jail. His mugshot is not available.