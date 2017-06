Father’s Day is Sunday, and some dads have an axe to grind with Mother’s Day.

Turns out most dads feel that Mother’s Day outshines Father’s Dday.

BBC reports that researchers in Canada found that over 80 percent of dads say they will get less of an acknowledgment this weekend than moms did last month.

Most families in the study agree, admitting that Father’s Day is not as big of a deal.

