Still hot with chance of thunderstorms on Father’s Day

We hit 90°F Friday for the 5th time so far in 2017. However, dew points dropped a tad this afternoon so it may feel less muggy to you. (Dew points under 60°F make the air feel much less sticky.)

That begins to return tonight and over the weekend. A few of the thunderstorms that developed in Michigan earlier Friday actually survived the trip east and allowed a few showers to affect parts of Northeast Ohio.

One could pop up anytime in the next 24 hours, but the risk is somewhat low. Thunderstorms will have a better chance to cross backyards in Northeast Ohio on Father’s Day, but there should be ample elbow room in between thundery clusters to let Dad grill those steaks. Just keep an eye on the FOX 8 weather app!

Check out our latest 8-Day Forecast: