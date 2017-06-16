Stark County murder victims, suspect featured in reality show

BEACH CITY, Ohio — The Stark County family at the center of a murder investigation was featured in a reality show nine years ago that showed they lived a religiously conservative lifestyle.

Investigators with the Stark County Sheriff’s Office believe that Jacob Stockdale, 25, killed his mother, Kathryn Stockdale, 54, and younger brother, James Stockdale, 21, inside their Beach City home on Thursday.

Deputies received a 911 hangup call from someone at the Dolphin Street home.

Investigators said Jacob suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was flown to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland where his condition was unknown.

The family was featured on “Wife Swap” back in 2008.

During the show, it was revealed that the Stockdales were devoutly religious. They banned TV and video games and the boys had to do chores to earn tokens to listen to the radio.

“I don’t think my parents would allow me to listen to pop,” James Stockdale said in the show.

“We do not allow any cussing,” Katherine Stockdale said of her family. “I think that dating has physical dangers like pregnancy. It’s not worth it.”

“I have not kissed a girl in a romantic way,” one of the brothers said in the show.

The Stockdales also home-schooled their sons in order to “control their influences.”

“It’s important we have control over their character and education,” their mother said in a clip of the show.

Jacob and James performed in a family bluegrass band. It also featured their father, Tim.

Back in 2014, The Stockdale Family Band won first place in the “Heights’ Got Talent” competition. Their mother posted a video of the winning performance on her YouTube page.

Calvin Stockdale, the oldest brother of the family, is listed as a banjo player for the band. He released a statement early Friday morning that said:

“My family appreciates the prayers and support we are receiving from our friends and the community. We are mourning the loss of my brother and mother and are waiting to learn more about what transpired yesterday afternoon. We thank Sheriff Maier and his staff for their help through this difficult day as well as the staff at Aultman and MetroHealth Medical Center. “While support is appreciated we ask for privacy while our family deals with this tragic loss.”