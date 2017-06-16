Motive still a mystery in double murder, attempted suicide involving family featured on reality TV show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STARK COUNTY, Ohio -- The Stark County Sheriff's Office says the motive behind a double murder and attempted suicide involving a Beach City family is still unknown.

Investigators believe that, before turning the gun on himself, Jacob Stockdale, 25, killed his mother, Kathryn Stockdale, 54, and younger brother, James Stockdale, 21, inside their home on Thursday.

Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier said Jacob Stockdale is in the hospital in critical condition.

Maier said deputies received a 911 hang-up call from their Dolphin Street home at just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

When deputies arrived, Maier said they discovered someone laying on the floor, and then heard a gunshot from somewhere in the home.

They discovered the bodies of Kathryn and James, and then found that Jacob had shot himself. He was taken to the hospital.

The family's father was not home at the time. Two other siblings who no longer live at the home were also not there.

Maier said that deputies have never been called to the family's home for any problems before, and they are not aware of any family issues.

The family was actually featured on reality TV show "Wife Swap" back in 2008.

During the show, it was revealed that the Stockdales were devoutly religious. They banned TV and video games and the boys had to do chores to earn tokens to listen to the radio. They also had a family bluegrass band.

Back in 2014, The Stockdale Family Band won first place in the “Heights’ Got Talent” competition.

Calvin Stockdale, the oldest brother of the family, is listed as a banjo player for the band. He released a statement early Friday morning that said:

“My family appreciates the prayers and support we are receiving from our friends and the community. We are mourning the loss of my brother and mother and are waiting to learn more about what transpired yesterday afternoon. We thank Sheriff Maier and his staff for their help through this difficult day as well as the staff at Aultman and MetroHealth Medical Center. “While support is appreciated we ask for privacy while our family deals with this tragic loss.”

Continuing coverage here.