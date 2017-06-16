Mother shot in head shares story of survival, pushes for justice: I-Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- A mother of 4 who was shot in the head is sharing her story of survival with the FOX 8 I TEAM, and at the same time, she’s pushing for justice.

Roberta Chesbro got shot a week ago near west 69th and Denison in Cleveland during a dispute with a neighbor. She got hit by a bullet in the back of the head, and she may have been hit by a second bullet since she has two similar wounds.

Chesbro said, "The bullets didn't go through my skull, but I had some bleeding on the brain. I definitely consider myself lucky. I'll see things in a bigger perspective, and I think I'll appreciate things more."

Her survival seems even more incredible when you look at photos of bulletholes left in a car and a house. Chesbro and her son, Devin, told us, they had words with a neighbor, and then they say he started shooting wildly. Devin Humphreys said, "And the guy, he pushed her. So I ran over there because he pushed my mom." He added, "It’s just amazing to me. She just got shot, and she's walking around talking, asking for sandwiches the next day."

Cleveland Police have taken out an arrest warrant for Ryan Kawczynski. The I TEAM pulled the warrant. Police say Kawczynski fired several shots, and he has a recent case for carrying a concealed weapon. Police are already asking a judge for a high bond to make it hard for the suspect to get back on the streets once he does get arrested for this.

He did not return messages left by the I TEAM. If you have a tip about Ryan Kawczynski, call Cleveland Police Second District detectives or call Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers.

Meantime, Roberta is focusing on what’s most important: her survival and her family.