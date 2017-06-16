Missing: Manuelito Lopez

LORAIN, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Manuelito Lopez, 17, was last seen May 21 in Lorain.

He is 5'9" tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black jogging pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dougherty with the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2105.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

