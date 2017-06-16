× Man accused of leaving dog chained in truck complains it’s too hot in cruiser: Warren police

WARREN, Ohio– A man accused of leaving his dog in the back of a pick-up truck became irate with officers and witnesses, Warren police say.

Officers were called to the Lowe’s in Warren just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday for a dog left in a cage in the bed of a truck.

Witnesses said 61-year-old James Corbett Jr., of Cleveland, left the animal in direct sunlight with no water or shelter for about 30 minutes, according to the report. The dog was also chained on a leash that was about 1 and a half feet long.

While police were investigating, Corbett came out of the store and began screaming at witnesses. When officers asked him to stop, he directed his anger at police. The report said he also stepped towards police in a confrontational manner.

Corbett was placed in handcuffs, and charged with cruelty to animals and disorderly conduct.

“While placing the suspect in the rear of the cruiser, the suspect stopped… and asked if I could roll the windows down because of the heat,” the officer wrote in the report.

The police report noted the temperature at the time was 93 degrees.

The dog, a 2-year-old chow named Responsibility, was taken to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, where he will remain.