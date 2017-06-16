× Indians Michael Brantley moved to paternity list as wife welcomes new baby

CLEVELAND– Michael Brantley will not play with the Cleveland Indians Friday night in Minnesota, but it’s not because he’s injured.

The Tribe outfielder and his wife, Melissa, welcomed their third child together on Thursday. The team announced it was placing Brantley on the paternity list for the next one to three days.

Also on Friday, the Indians recalled right-handed pitcher Adam Plutko from the Columbus. Indians outfielder Brandon Guyer also began his rehabilitation assignment with the Clippers. He suffered a sprained left wrist in May.

