Indians Michael Brantley moved to paternity list as wife welcomes new baby

Posted 4:54 pm, June 16, 2017, by , Updated at 04:56PM, June 16, 2017

Michael Brantley #23 of the Cleveland Indians rounds the bases on a solo home run during the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Progressive Field on April 25, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Astros defeated the Indians 4-2. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– Michael Brantley will not play with the Cleveland Indians Friday night in Minnesota, but it’s not because he’s injured.

The Tribe outfielder and his wife, Melissa, welcomed their third child together on Thursday. The team announced it was placing Brantley on the paternity list for the next one to three days.

Also on Friday, the Indians recalled right-handed pitcher Adam Plutko from the Columbus. Indians outfielder Brandon Guyer also began his rehabilitation assignment with the Clippers. He suffered a sprained left wrist in May.

