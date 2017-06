SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A portion of Interstate 77 North is closed after a truck fire.

The incident happened at Massillon Road about one mile before Arlington Road.

The truck apparently flipped, and then caught on fire. The fire has been extinguished.

What's left of the truck on 77N at Massillon Rd. One Mile before Arlington Rd. 77N is CLOSED pic.twitter.com/USapMNkpwx — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) June 16, 2017

There is no word on the condition of the driver, but there were people outside the vehicle.

