Heartbreaking student deaths: Kent State University speaks out about recent tragedies

KENT, Ohio-- Multiple tragedies involving Kent State University students have devastated the entire campus and community at large.

Four students have tragically died within a few short weeks, with three passing away in under a week.

Myka Gray, 18, was killed in a car crash on Wednesday, May 24.

Taylor Pifer, 21, was found murdered with her sister and mother on Sunday, June 11.

Tyler Heintz, 19, collapsed during Golden Flashes football conditioning on Tuesday, June 13.

James Stockdale, 21, was found murdered with his mother and critically-injured brother who authorities say is believed to be the shooter on Thursday, June 15.

“I was at a loss for words,” said Dr. Lamar Hylton, KSU’s Dean of Students, “I was heartbroken.”

Immediately the university’s administrators and faculty begun implementing an action plan to assist grieving students and family members.

Friday, Dr. Hylton explained that it involves tailoring multiple approaches and resources to support now and through the entire 2017 academic year.

Counseling and mental health services are being offered to everyone affected both in person and online.

He says signs of depression can manifest in different ways from not sleeping to not eating well and feeling stressed out.

“So we try to be nimble making adjustments based upon the individual,” said Dr. Hylton.

The university has also sent condolences and reached out to the victims' families. He says, KSU is resilient and they will get through these difficult times together.

Parents are encouraged to contact the KSU Dean of Students at 330-672-8003.

