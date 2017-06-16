× Hazmat crews on scene of chemical leak in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A hazmat crew from the Akron Fire Department is on the scene of a chemical leak.

It happened around 2 a.m. Friday at Emerald Performance Materials on W. Emerling Drive.

It was initially reported as a natural gas leak, but crews determined it was a chemical leak.

According to the Akron Fire Department, it involves a reaction between acrylic nitrile and butudiene.

According to it’s website, Emerald Performance Materials “produces and markets technologically advanced specialty chemicals for a broad range of consumer and industrial applications.”

Fox 8 received phone calls and emails from people living in the area saying they could smell the chemicals.

So far, there have been no evacuations.

Akron Metro RTA tweeted that all bus service was temporarily cancelled due to the chemical spill near their property.

Due to a chemical spill near our property, all METRO bus service is temporarily cancelled for Fri., 6/16: https://t.co/jWdqeFFJ5Y — Akron METRO RTA (@AkronMETROBus) June 16, 2017

