Fox Jukebox: Watoto Children’s Choir

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Watoto Children's Choir is currently on a six-month U.S. tour as ambassadors for African orphans. Each young member of this choir is an orphan from Uganda, having lost one or both parents because of AIDS. Each child in this choir has an 'incredible story of hope to tell'.

Since 1994 the Watoto Children's Choir has traveled all over the world bringing awareness to the number of African orphans. Watoto is a holisitic child-care solution that was created to help these children.

