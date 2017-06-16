Fight at Dave’s Cosmic Subs in Willoughby caught on video

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio– A fight at a Willoughby sub shop over the weekend was caught on video.

Police were called to Dave’s Cosmic Subs on Glenn Avenue at about 3:05 a.m. Sunday for an assault. The suspects left the scene before officers arrived.

The Willoughby Police Department released surveillance video of the fight on Friday, but acknowledged it isn’t the best quality.

Anyone with information that could help investigators identify the suspects should call Patrolman Fitzgerald at 440-953-4212 or the detective bureau at 440-953-4210.