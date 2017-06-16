‘Cheer up Cleveland!’ Actor Jamie Foxx gives spot-on LeBron impersonation, then sings song to Cavs fans

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavs may have lost the NBA Finals to the Warriors, and now actor Jamie Foxx is cheering fans up with a song.

He took to the piano — with a giant Cleveland overhead — on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“Shout out to Cleveland,” he said. “I know it’s tough. It’s tough for me. We lost this time. But hey, I got some music to make you feel better.”

In the song, he mentions the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, LeBron James — even our reputation for having good pierogies.

“Cheer up Cleveland! You know why Cleveland? You’ll always have Cleveland,” he sang.

He also gave a pretty spot-on impersonation of LeBron James, after admitting to crying after seeing him win the NBA Finals in 2016.

Watch that impersonation below (it’s about three minutes into the video).