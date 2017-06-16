Akron Police Department honors those who helped save baby’s life

AKRON, Ohio — An officer and a safety communications technician were commended Friday after they helped save a baby’s life.

According to Akron police, Safety Communications Technician Beth Johnson and Captain Dan Zampelli both assisted on May 31 when a one-month-old went into cardiac arrest.

Police say when Beth received a frantic call from the child’s family, she provided an uncle with instructions on how to perform CPR on the baby.

As she was giving instructions, she also sent notes to the dispatcher, requesting EMS and officers to respond to the scene.

Captain Zampelli arrived at the home within minutes and took over performing CPR. The infant was taken to the hospital where they were able to revive him.

Police said on Facebook:

There is no question that if Beth had not instructed the uncle on how to perform CPR, and Captain Zampelli had not arrived to take over CPR for the uncle, critical minutes would have been lost, and the child may not have survived. The calm demeanor and professionalism of both Beth and Captain Zampelli were exemplary. They are true assets to both Akron Police Department and the citizens of Akron.