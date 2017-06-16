95-year-old woman gets birthday wish, rides on the back of a Harley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEACHWOOD, Ohio-- You are as young as you feel. Peggy Einstein always hovers somewhere between 16 and 25.

For her 95th birthday she made plans to ride on the back of a Harley.

Beachwood Mayor Merle Gordon was with her. “It's excitement; it's fun. What's life like without any fun?"

“I can drive a firetruck; I can drive a police car or any of the city vehicles," Mayor Gordon said.

Peggy’s not afraid of much and feels that you have to try new things no matter what your age. She says life is too short not to do the things you want.

Four generations of nieces, great-nieces and great, great-nieces were all watching her.

“She's amazing. She used to be a teacher and she's very good with kids and a lot of fun. She's very quick; nothing gets past her," said Peggy's great-niece, Renee Dektor.

The ride was short; only about ten minutes around Beachwood, not too far from Menorah Park where she lives.

She says you're never too old; just never be too scared to try.

“You know you got to store up memories. You can live with good memories. If you don't have good memories, what's the point of living?" Peggy said.

Peggy and Mayor Gordon made another ride date for later. He will take her on the road on her 100th birthday.