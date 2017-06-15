Watch LeBron show off shaved head in Instagram video

**Warning: Some of the language in the video below could be offensive**

CLEVELAND, Ohio — LeBron James shaved his head, and he posted video of it on Instagram.

In the video posted Thursday afternoon, LeBron is in a gym, dancing and showing off his shiny head.

James, who has been fighting a receding hairline for a while now, and is usually seen wearing a hat or headband.

When speaking at a post game press conference back in May about his similarities with Michael Jordan he even mentioned his thinning hair.

“I didn’t go bald like Mike, but I’m gettin’ there,” he said.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”>

LeBron: “I didn’t go bald like Mike, but I’m gettin’ there.” pic.twitter.com/gyjvMfIUMY

— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 26, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js