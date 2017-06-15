Warriors Draymond Green takes shot at Cavaliers during championship parade

OAKLAND, Calif.– The always outspoken Draymond Green took a shot at the Cavaliers during the Warriors championship parade on Thursday.

The Golden State forward wore a T-shirt with the word “Quickie” and the Larry O’Brien Trophy. But the “Q” looked a lot like the one used for Quicken Loans Arena, the home of the Cavs.

It didn’t take long for folks on Twitter to notice the similarities.

The Cavs play in Quicken Loans Arena… Draymond Green, petty king. 😂 pic.twitter.com/sQEboB4GwC — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 15, 2017

LeBron James trolled Golden State by wearing an Ultimate Warrior shirt after Cleveland won the title last year.

“I can’t forget the Ultimate Warrior shirt last year from LeBron and you know, the 3-1 tombstone cookies, and all that,” Green told NBC Sports Bay Area. “I was waiting on this moment.”

Green said it was his idea to make the shirt and they were printed in Cleveland.

Green already came after Cavaliers fans when he said, “I don’t pay much attention to anybody in Cleveland, honestly… They don’t seem to be the sharpest people around.” He exchanged words with fans during Game 4 of the NBA Finals when he was given a technical foul.