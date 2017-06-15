× Thousands of dollars in eyeglass frames stolen from Euclid business

EUCLID, Ohio– There have been three break-ins at Case Optical in less than a year.

The suspects broke into the office, located on Euclid Avenue in Euclid, on July 3, 2016; March 25 and June 4.

Euclid police said in each case, a person smashed the front window and stole prescription eyeglass frames. The stolen merchandise is worth thousands of dollars. Nothing else was taken.

According to investigators, it’s possible the three crimes are connected. Police said the suspect from the surveillance video in the 2016 incident resembles the suspect in the most recent break-in.

Police released what they called the clearest image available of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the break-ins is urged to call the Euclid Police Department Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505.